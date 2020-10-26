Raven Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.09 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $3.09 million and $60,135.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00090285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00235449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.38 or 0.01355507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00133962 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.