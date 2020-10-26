Raymond James Analysts Give Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) a C$8.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.80.

TSE CFX opened at C$4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.67. The company has a market cap of $297.47 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a one year low of C$4.01 and a one year high of C$10.13.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$250.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

