Raymond James Boosts Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMX. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

