Raymond James Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $114.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.18.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

