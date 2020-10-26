Raymond James Increases Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to $7.50

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 133.64% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.21. 1,705,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,254. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 227,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,688,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,611 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

