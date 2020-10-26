Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Realogy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $10.05 on Friday. Realogy has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realogy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, Director Michael J. Williams acquired 5,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Realogy by 120.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 917,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500,900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Realogy by 102.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 74.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Realogy by 35.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

