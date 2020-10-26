Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Citigroup (C)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) recently:

10/22/2020 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/19/2020 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $83.00.

10/8/2020 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.50 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Citigroup had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/15/2020 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,364,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

