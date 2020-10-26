Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Shares of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX) traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 304,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 306,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $23.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

About Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel ore deposits. The company primarily owns a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project comprising 34 unpatented and mining claims and 163 patented and leased mining claims totaling 5,582 contiguous hectares, which is situated in northern Ontario next to the municipality of Wawa.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Pine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Pine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.