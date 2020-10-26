Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $348.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $199,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,103,818. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $147,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

