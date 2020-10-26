Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $27.91.

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,754,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

