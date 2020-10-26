Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $581.39. 2,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,448. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $299.22 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,036,079 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $611.00 to $609.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

