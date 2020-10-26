RELX PLC (REL.L)’s (REL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price objective on the stock.

REL has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,904.80 ($24.89).

REL opened at GBX 1,635 ($21.36) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,729.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,779.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75. RELX PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55).

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that RELX PLC will post 103.9999929 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

