Renasant (RNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Renasant stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. Renasant has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

