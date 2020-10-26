RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

