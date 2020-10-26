Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised Replimune Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 267.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 120,425 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

