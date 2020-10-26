Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Republic First Bancorp to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, analysts expect Republic First Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.08 million, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

In related news, Director Harris Wildstein bought 61,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $122,156.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 871,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

