ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Gap Down to $0.77

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.71. ReTo Eco-Solutions shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 820 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

