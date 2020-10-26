Reviewing Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) and Millennium Prime (NASDAQ:MLMN)

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) and Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Funko shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Funko shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Millennium Prime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Funko has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Prime has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Funko and Millennium Prime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko -1.54% 2.27% 0.88% Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Funko and Millennium Prime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Funko $795.12 million 0.42 $11.73 million $0.66 10.24 Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Funko has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Prime.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Funko and Millennium Prime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko 2 6 2 0 2.00 Millennium Prime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Funko currently has a consensus price target of $10.23, suggesting a potential upside of 51.26%. Given Funko’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Funko is more favorable than Millennium Prime.

Summary

Funko beats Millennium Prime on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Funko

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games. It offers its products under the Pop!, Loungefly, Mystery Minis, Paka Paka, 5 Star, SuperCute, and Pint Size Heroes brand names; and licenses its properties under the classic evergreen, movie release, current TV, and current video game categories. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, e-commerce sites, and distributors; and at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions, as well as through its e-commerce business. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

About Millennium Prime

Millennium Prime, Inc. develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc. was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

