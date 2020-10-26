Reviewing Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) and Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU)

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) and Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and Galiano Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Standard Ventures N/A -1.67% -1.64% Galiano Gold N/A 23.84% 23.41%

Volatility & Risk

Gold Standard Ventures has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galiano Gold has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Gold Standard Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Galiano Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and Galiano Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Standard Ventures N/A N/A -$7.32 million ($0.03) -23.53 Galiano Gold $161.92 million 2.16 -$167.93 million $0.01 157.00

Gold Standard Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galiano Gold. Gold Standard Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galiano Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gold Standard Ventures and Galiano Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Standard Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Galiano Gold 0 1 3 0 2.75

Gold Standard Ventures presently has a consensus target price of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 55.83%. Galiano Gold has a consensus target price of $3.04, indicating a potential upside of 93.47%. Given Galiano Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galiano Gold is more favorable than Gold Standard Ventures.

Summary

Galiano Gold beats Gold Standard Ventures on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc. and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc. in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

