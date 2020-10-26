Reviewing Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) & Mesa Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) and Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Royalty Trust 84.29% 37.82% 34.55% Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40%

Risk and Volatility

Mesa Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mesa Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesa Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Royalty Trust $1.81 million 3.92 $1.63 million N/A N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.60 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Mesa Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Summary

Mesa Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

