Reviewing Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) & Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP)

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inflarx and Midatech Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inflarx N/A N/A -$59.65 million ($2.29) -2.03 Midatech Pharma $860,000.00 30.21 -$12.88 million N/A N/A

Midatech Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Inflarx.

Volatility & Risk

Inflarx has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midatech Pharma has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Inflarx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Midatech Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inflarx and Midatech Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inflarx N/A -43.78% -38.53% Midatech Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inflarx and Midatech Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inflarx 0 3 3 0 2.50 Midatech Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inflarx presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.32%. Given Inflarx’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inflarx is more favorable than Midatech Pharma.

Summary

Midatech Pharma beats Inflarx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases. It also develops IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. The company has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. It also offers drug delivery platforms, such as Q-Sphera, a microencapsulation and polymer-depot sustained release drug delivery platform; MidaSolve, an oligosaccharide nanotechnology used to solubilize drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; and MidaCore, a gold nanoparticle used for targeting sites of disease by using chemotherapeutic agents or immunotherapeutic agents. Midatech Pharma plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

