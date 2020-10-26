Reviewing Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) and Meridian Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EBSB)

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and Meridian Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffersonville Bancorp $24.76 million 2.86 $6.51 million N/A N/A Meridian Bancorp $279.42 million 2.28 $67.00 million $1.30 9.37

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffersonville Bancorp 21.80% 7.14% 0.94% Meridian Bancorp 24.12% 9.27% 1.05%

Volatility & Risk

Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jeffersonville Bancorp and Meridian Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Meridian Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Dividends

Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat, home improvement, debt consolidation, check, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installment, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of April 14, 2020, it had 12 full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Loch Sheldrake, Monticello, Narrowsburg, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans comprising mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans that include automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. In addition, the company offers non-deposit financial products, which comprise mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds through a third-party broker-dealer; and long-term care insurance products. Further, it is also involved in the securities transactions business; and holding foreclosed real estate properties. The company operates 37 full-service locations, as well as 1 mobile branch and 3 loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

