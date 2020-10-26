Reviewing Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN)

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of eMagin shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Smart Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of eMagin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Smart Global and eMagin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Global 0 2 4 0 2.67 eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart Global currently has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.30%. Given Smart Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smart Global is more favorable than eMagin.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Global and eMagin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Global -0.10% 16.80% 5.96% eMagin -15.90% -18.45% -10.78%

Volatility & Risk

Smart Global has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eMagin has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Global and eMagin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Global $1.12 billion 0.53 -$1.14 million $1.81 13.68 eMagin $26.73 million 3.43 -$4.30 million ($0.09) -15.11

Smart Global has higher revenue and earnings than eMagin. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smart Global beats eMagin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements. It also provides flash memory, USB, and serial advanced technology attachment products primarily for use in communications equipment, printers, servers and storage products, switches, and routers; and aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, as well as industrial applications. In addition, the company provides networking, storage, and compute solutions, as well as HPC software to manage and use on premise and cloud computing clusters. Further, it offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. sells its products to OEMs through direct sales force and independent sales representatives in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, aviation, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in Asia and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

