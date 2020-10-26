Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Down to $40.37

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.37, but opened at $35.00. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 4,666 shares.

RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $215,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $41,716.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,438 shares in the company, valued at $41,716.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,294.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

