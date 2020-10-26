Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,010 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.27. 131,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,737,522. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

