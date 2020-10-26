Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 199 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 43.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cigna by 49.8% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $3,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.79. 17,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,709. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

