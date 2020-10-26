Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,820 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Bank of America by 30.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 21,180,716 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $522,104,649.40. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

BAC stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.38. 923,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,459,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

