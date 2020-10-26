Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,534 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after buying an additional 750,419 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,315 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $145,561,000 after buying an additional 613,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.59.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $113,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,061.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.04, for a total transaction of $284,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,727,198. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.37. 18,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

