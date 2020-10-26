Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in DaVita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at $175,278,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.27. 10,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,891. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $92.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

