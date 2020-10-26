Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.00. The stock had a trading volume of 87,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,148. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

