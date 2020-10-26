Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,366 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded down $3.78 on Monday, hitting $194.23. 53,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,955,908. The company has a market capitalization of $384.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.07. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.48.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.