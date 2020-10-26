Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 2,082 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $13,778,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,425.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,499 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

