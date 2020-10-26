Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 2,307 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stantec were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter valued at $237,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter valued at $295,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 37.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at $1,321,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. 712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $686.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.