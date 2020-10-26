Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 251 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.10. 11,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

