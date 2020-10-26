Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 4,464 Shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,085 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of KB stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.