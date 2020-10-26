Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 561 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,863 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,775,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,538 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,501,000 after purchasing an additional 212,586 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $993,535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total value of $4,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,376 shares of company stock worth $22,499,768 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $481.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $487.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.17. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

