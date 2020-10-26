Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 779 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,201,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,185 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.72. 315,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,282,795. The stock has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. 140166 boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

