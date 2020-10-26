Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,735 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,649,000 after acquiring an additional 651,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average is $128.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

