Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 5,829 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 126,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.35. 46,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.589 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

