Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 69.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 76.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 70,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15,960.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $3,791,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.26. 5,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.69 and its 200 day moving average is $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

