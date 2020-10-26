Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,324.8% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter worth $311,000.

Shares of CRBN traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,777. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $87.45 and a 12 month high of $139.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.64.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.