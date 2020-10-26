Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $4.02 on Monday, reaching $342.94. 39,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800,236. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.84.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

