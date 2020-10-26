Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in WNS were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,436,000 after buying an additional 650,148 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 815,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,959 shares during the last quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd raised its position in WNS by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 2,136,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,468,000 after purchasing an additional 335,610 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in WNS by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 767,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $12,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

WNS stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,246. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

