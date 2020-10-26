Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,897,000 after buying an additional 5,552,397 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 254.4% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 3,069,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,471,000 after buying an additional 2,203,319 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.0% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,714,000 after buying an additional 1,134,500 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 155.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after acquiring an additional 883,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.77.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,092. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

