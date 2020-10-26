Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $923,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 148.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $478.75. 9,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,170. The company has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.48 and a 200-day moving average of $384.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,137 shares of company stock worth $35,176,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

