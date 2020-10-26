Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 8,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 23,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.88.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $225.46. 28,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.88. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

