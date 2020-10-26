Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,749.5% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 463.7% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 261,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB remained flat at $$54.94 during midday trading on Monday. 6,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.