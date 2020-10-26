Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.63. 257,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,235,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.81.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

