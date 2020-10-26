Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.39 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.73. 98,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,920,267. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.80.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

