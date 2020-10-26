Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 87,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 130,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.43. 46,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,866,065. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $91.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $457.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

